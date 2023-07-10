Runners Ready For Love Chloe Fun Run

Hundreds of runners from at least 20 states will lace up their shoes Saturday and hit the streets of Salina raising money to help in the fight against childhood cancer.

Participants of all ages are invited to come run, walk, or cheer on the participants at the Love, Chloe Fun Run.

The Love, Chloe Fun Run features a 1 mile run/walk, 5k run/walk and 10k run. The route goes through downtown Salina and through Oakdale park.

Participants can cool off with an ice cold popsicle after the run/walk.

All participants receive an event shirt, custom finisher medal and a custom race bib. You can participate in person or virtually.

There’s still time to register. Online registration closes on Thursday and then in person registration will increase $5.

