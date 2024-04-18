Runners Ready For Love Chloe Fun Run

Hundreds of runners from multiple states will lace up their shoes Saturday and hit the streets of Salina raising money to help in the fight against childhood cancer. Participants of all ages are invited to come run, walk, or cheer on the participants at the 10th annual Love, Chloe Fun Run

The Love, Chloe Family Fun Run will take place in beautiful downtown Salina on Saturday, April 20th, at 8am. The Fun Run features a 1-mile walk/run, 5k walk/run and a 10k run.

According to the organization, it’s a morning of FUNdraising for childhood cancer families across Kansas.

“We are excited to have historic downtown Salina as the backdrop for our 2024 Family Fun Run”, said Heidi Feyerherm-Smith, Love, Chloe founder and president. “The more spacious road route is perfect for our participants to walk and run safely and to enjoy the scenery through downtown and Oakdale and Kenwood Parks. Last year’s event brought in nearly 500 participants. This year we hope to exceed 600!”

With lower registration fees for the entire family and an option to not receive an event shirt, families can enjoy the morning as we honor and remember our childhood cancer warriors and raise money for these amazing families. It’s important to register before this Saturday, March 2nd, because registration prices will increase after that by $5.

Registration includes a custom cinnamon roll race bib and finisher medal, an event shirt and delicious treats, including cinnamon rolls, of-course, afterwards

Fundraising events like the fun run are becoming more and more important as requests from Kansas families who are navigating a childhood cancer diagnosis reach out for help at an increased rate. The number of families they assisted in 2023 doubled in comparison to 2022. Love, Chloe provides support to Kansas childhood cancer families though Warrior Wagons, Financial Assistance Grants and Gas Cards. The gas cards are funded through our “Fueling the Fight” distinctive license plate available across the state.

In addition, Monkey in My Chair, which was created by Heidi Feyerherm-Smith, keeps children connected to their classmates across the United States, and with partnerships in Canada, Australia,

New Zealand, Ireland and soon, Japan. The Monkey kit is always free to childhood cancer families.

Love, Chloe Family Fun Run