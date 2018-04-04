Runners Ready For Eisenhower Marathon

Hundreds of runners will hit the streets in and around Abilene on Saturday for the 16th running of the Eisenhower Marathon. The event is one of the largest of its kind in Kansas.

The Eisenhower Marathon is a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon. It attracts runners from all over the country, and in some years, from all over the world.

Runners at the Eisenhower Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K wind through the territory south of Abilene that cattlemen followed when bringing their herds to Abilene on the Chisholm Trail in the 1800s. The all paved course, mostly flat and fast, is sanctioned and certified as a 2019 Boston Marathon qualifier.

Organizer June DeWeese credits a dedicated group of volunteers to making the event a success.

The race will be broadcast on the radio in Abilene, and streamed online as well. Rocking M Media Radio Station AM 1560 KABI “The General” will begin broadcasting at 6:45 in the morning, prior to the start of the race. The broadcast will continue for about three hours, until there is a men’s and women’s marathon winner.