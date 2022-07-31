Runners From 22 States Entered in Salina Marathon

Runners from at least 22 states will converge on Salina this fall for the inaugural Salina Crossroads Marathon.

Race Co-Director Daniel Craig says so far runners from 22 states have registered.

The Salina Crossroads Marathon is for serious runners, fun runners, and walkers. There will be 3 events on Saturday, November 5th:

Full Marathon (26.2 miles) (Boston Qualifier) The Marathon Route is a 13.1 mile course. Full Marathon Runners will run the loop twice.

Half-Marathon (13.1 miles) Runners will run the 13.1 mile loop once.

4.01K (2.5 miles) The 4.01K will loop back around early and finish back south on Santa Fe.

This Boston Marathon Qualifying race is also certified by USTAF.

The race will start downtown just north of the Homewood Suite by Hilton Salina Downtown by First Bank Kansas and head north through the heart of downtown just past the amazing new mural. The course will head east and navigate through Salina parks, over the Smoky Hill River, under the Crawford bridge, on the levee, in and around Indian Rock, and have an inspiring finish from Prescott on Santa Fe all the way back to the finish line with support cheering the runners on!

Salina Downtown merchants will be hosting their annual Holiday Open Houses during the race weekend. Salina Downtown has recently been revitalized. Runners and families are encouraged to come early and stay late. There is so much to see and do in Salina Downtown. Food, Shopping, Entertainment, Art and so much more.

Marathon proceeds will go to local non-profit organizations that focus on youth sports.

For more information about the Salina Crossroads Marathon check out the website at runsalinacrossroads.com or email Daniel Craig or Chris Lehecka the co-race directors at [email protected]