Run For The Wall to Roar Through Kansas

Hundreds of motorcycles making a coast to coast trip from California to DC will roar across Kansas this weekend, and make an overnight stop, as they make their “Run For The Wall”. This year is the 35th run of the event, on the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

“Run For The Wall” is the world’s largest and longest organized cross-country motorcycle run, held annually in May. It starts in California and travels to Washington, D.C., ending at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. Motorcycles from four different routes will converge on Washington DC on Memorial Day. Many will then head to the Middle East Conflicts Wall in Marseilles, Illinois.

The Central Route, also known as “The Mother Route”, is the original route taken by James “Gunny” Gregory and the very first riders in 1989. Although some of the stops and a few changes to the route have been made over the years, it is still very similar. It will cross Kansas.

Riders left Ontario, California, Wednesday morning.

The motorcycles will pass through Kansas this Sunday, May 18th. They are scheduled to arrive in Oakley, at exit 70 on Interstate 70, at 11:50 in the morning for a lunch and fuel stop. They are scheduled to arrive at exit 180 at Russell at 3:20, and then head to Bunker Hill via Old 40 Highway to get fuel at the Sunmart Shell Station. They are scheduled to arrive at exit 295 at Junction City at 5:45 for a supper and overnight stop.

The purpose of the annual Run For the Wall pilgrimage from Southern California to our nation’s capitol is to honor veterans, their families and friends, and to raise awareness about Prisoners of War (POW) and Missing in Action (MIA).