Run and Gun

KSAL StaffMarch 7, 2018

A short police pursuit and foot chase ends with two arrests in west Salina.

Captain Paul Forrester tell KSAL News that a detective attempted to make a traffic stop in the 600 block of Viemont on Tuesday morning around 10am after the driver of a Chevy Impala committed a minor traffic violation.

The driver, 25-year Jordon Allen of Salina sped off and stopped about three blocks later, at a dead end on Rocket Avenue.

Police say the passenger, 40-year-old Jason Briscoe of Salina jumped out of the car on the run – throwing items along the way before being captured.

Officers rounded up a 9mm Beretta handgun plus a string bag that held a Taurus 9mm handgun, brass knuckles plus methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police say Briscoe was wanted on a warrant and is now facing multiple drug charges and charges for felon in possession of a firearm.

Allen could face charges for flee and elude plus drug charges after officers found him in possession of marijuana.

