“Rumours” to Come Alive in Salina

What’s considered by many as one of the greatest albums in rock will be performed in its entirety, on stage live in Salina. Classic Albums Live is coming to the Stiefel Theatre with Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours”.

According to Classic Albums Live, they take the greatest classic rock albums and recreates them live on stage, note for note, cut for cut. To do this, they boast an exceptional ensemble of performers, all of whom have graced music’s elite stages and collaborated with industry icons both in studio and on stage.

In 2023, Classic Albums Live celebrated its 20th anniversary, and has expanded its repertoire to include over 45 different records and delivers more than 200 performances annually across North America.

Each Classic Albums Live show offers two distinct experiences: a faithful rendition of the chosen record in the first half, followed by a dynamic set featuring the artist’s greatest hits. “We pay homage to the album in the first half, then let loose with the hits in the second,” explains founder Craig Martin.

Classic Albums Live will perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” at the Stiefel Theatre on Saturday, January 31st. Tickets go on sale this Friday.