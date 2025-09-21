RR Crossing Project Prompts Road Closure

A railroad crossing repair project will prompt a portion of a Salina street to be briefly closed Monday.

According to the City of Salina, N 9th Street, between North Street and Pine Street, will be closed for necessary railroad crossing repairs starting Monday. The work is expected to be completed the same day, subject to weather

conditions.

Impacted residents and businesses are encouraged to plan their routes accordingly and adhere to posted detour signs to bypass the Kansas & Oklahoma Railroad work zone safely.