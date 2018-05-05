Royals Win with Flair as Soler Caps 4-run 8th

KANSAS CITY — There is no stopping Jorge Soler right now.

Soler ripped a two-out, two-run single during a four-run rally in the eighth inning on Friday night that lifted the Royals to a 4-2 win over the Tigers at Kauffman Stadium.

Soler now has a 10-game hitting streak, tying a career high. He also has a 19-game on-base streak. The go-ahead hit came off a slider from Joe Jimenez.

Soler also made a dazzling, sliding catch in the ninth inning with closer Kelvin Herrera on the mound. Statcast™ determined the catch was a three-star play — Soler covered 63 feet in four seconds to make the play in foul ground.

The Royals, who have won the first two in this four-game set and are looking for their first series win of the season, scored earlier in the inning on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly to deep right field by Whit Merrifield.

The Royals, who tied a season high with 10 runs on Thursday, were stifled by Tigers left-hander Francisco Liriano, who pitched seven scoreless innings before leaving after walking the leadoff hitter in the eighth.

Royals starter Ian Kennedy was solid in throwing six shutout innings, his best outing since April 7 when he also threw six scoreless against the Indians. Kennedy gave up six hits, walked one and struck out seven.