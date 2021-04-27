Royals’ Win Streak Ends in Pittsburgh

“It’s part of the game,” catcher Salvador Perez said. “We want to win every game, but that’s impossible. We’re playing pretty good baseball. It was a close game today. We didn’t have a lot of opportunities.”

Starter Jakob Junis recorded nine strikeouts as he held the Pirates to two runs in 6 1/3 innings, but the offense couldn’t get anything going. Nicky Lopez was the only runner to reach scoring position all night; Carlos Santana legged out an infield single to score Lopez for Kansas City’s lone run.