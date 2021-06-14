Royals’ trouble with RISP haunts them in loss

The Tigers had two pitchers leave with injuries, including starter Matthew Boyd’s 2 1/3-inning outing due to left arm discomfort. They sent nine pitchers to the mound and had an already exhausted bullpen. It was worked hard Monday, too: The Royals had at least one runner on base in every inning and put two or more on base in every inning except the first. They outhit the Tigers 14-12 but were outscored by seven runs.