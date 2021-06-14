Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 97 ° | Lo: 67 °

Royals’ trouble with RISP haunts them in loss

Royals.comJune 14, 2021

KANSAS CITY — Despite the four-run deficit starter Brad Keller put the Royals in to start Monday night’s game against the Tigers, they had every opportunity to close the gap in their eventual 10-3 series-opening loss at Kauffman Stadium.

They just couldn’t capitalize.

The Tigers had two pitchers leave with injuries, including starter Matthew Boyd’s 2 1/3-inning outing due to left arm discomfort. They sent nine pitchers to the mound and had an already exhausted bullpen. It was worked hard Monday, too: The Royals had at least one runner on base in every inning and put two or more on base in every inning except the first. They outhit the Tigers 14-12 but were outscored by seven runs.

Of those 18 baserunners, only three scored. The Royals left 13 on base and were a mere 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Twice, they loaded the bases but couldn’t push more than a run across. In the fifth inning, Whit Merrifield scored on Salvador Perez’s single, and Kansas City loaded the bases with one out — thanks to a double from Jorge Soler and a walk from Hunter Dozier — only to watch Kelvin Gutierrez strike out swinging and Edward Olivares sharply ground out to second base.

In the sixth, the Royals pushed a run across on Soler’s bases-loaded walk, but Dozier popped out to shallow right field to end the inning.

Kansas City entered Monday having hit just .172 (10-for-58) with runners in scoring position in its last nine games. It has now lost nine of its last 10 and scored three or fewer runs in eight of those 10.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Benintendi (rib fracture) put on IL

June 14, 2021 11:23 pm

Royals head home after loss to A’s

June 13, 2021 9:59 pm

Game of ‘what ifs’ doesn’t go Royals’ way

June 12, 2021 12:27 pm

Minor’s major effort keeps A’s guessing

June 10, 2021 11:46 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Royals’ trouble with RISP haunts ...

KANSAS CITY -- Despite the four-run deficit starter Brad Keller put the Royals in to start Mon...

June 14, 2021 Comments

Benintendi (rib fracture) put on IL

Sports News

June 14, 2021

“Big Boy” Locomotive to...

Top News

June 14, 2021

“Roll ’em Up … Show ’em...

COVID-19 Top News

June 14, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Vehicle Burglaries
June 14, 2021Comments
Smash and Spend Suspects ...
June 14, 2021Comments
Skid-Steer Stolen
June 14, 2021Comments
Salina Police Log 6-14-21
June 14, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices