Royals Trade Duda for Cash Considerations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 29, 2018) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have traded first baseman Lucas Duda to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations.

Duda, 32, signed a one-year deal with the Royals as a free agent on February 28 of this year. He batted .242/.310/.413 (75-for-310) with 12 doubles, a triple, 13 homers and 48 RBI in 87 games with the club this season. The left-handed hitter has batted .257 (29-for-113) with four doubles, six homers and 22 RBI and a .459 slugging percentage in 31 games since the All-Star break. He’s also hit .299/.353/.493 (43-for-144) with five doubles, a triple, seven homers and 28 RBI at Kauffman Stadium this season, which included hitting a three-run homer in his first at-bat as a Royal on Opening Day vs. the White Sox.

This marks the second time Duda has been traded mid-season as last year, he was sent from the New York Mets to Tampa Bay on July 27.