Salina, KS

Now: 81 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 66 °

Royals Trade Duda for Cash Considerations

KC Royals ReleaseAugust 29, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 29, 2018) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have traded first baseman Lucas Duda to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations.

Duda, 32, signed a one-year deal with the Royals as a free agent on February 28 of this year.  He batted .242/.310/.413 (75-for-310) with 12 doubles, a triple, 13 homers and 48 RBI in 87 games with the club this season.  The left-handed hitter has batted .257 (29-for-113) with four doubles, six homers and 22 RBI and a .459 slugging percentage in 31 games since the All-Star break.  He’s also hit .299/.353/.493 (43-for-144) with five doubles, a triple, seven homers and 28 RBI at Kauffman Stadium this season, which included hitting a three-run homer in his first at-bat as a Royal on Opening Day vs. the White Sox.

This marks the second time Duda has been traded mid-season as last year, he was sent from the New York Mets to Tampa Bay on July 27.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

KC Rolls as Gordon Now 4th on Club’s HR List

August 29, 2018 5:18 pm

Add CG to Junis’ 2018 domination over Tigers

 8:53 am

Royals Hit 3 HRs, But Lopez Scuffles vs. Trib...

August 26, 2018 7:13 pm

Filly Twirls Gem, Gets Plenty of Support vs. ...

 4:00 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

Royals Trade Duda for Cash Consider...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 29, 2018) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have traded ...

August 29, 2018 Comments

KC Rolls as Gordon Now 4th on Club&...

Sports News

August 29, 2018

WSU Police Locate Source of Reports...

Top News

August 29, 2018

Jill Cohn to Highlight Friday Night...

Top News

August 29, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KBI Investigating Staffor...
August 29, 2018Comments
Plea in Ellsworth County ...
August 28, 2018Comments
Salina Woman is First ...
August 28, 2018Comments
$12K GPS Kit Stolen
August 28, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH