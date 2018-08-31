Royals Trade Drew Butera to Colorado for Pitcher Jerry Vasto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 31, 2018) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have traded catcher Drew Butera to the Colorado Rockies for minor league left-handed pitcher Jerry Vasto. Vasto has been subsequently optioned to Omaha (AAA). The Royals have also recalled catcher Cam Gallagher from Omaha and reinstated outfielder Brian Goodwin from the disabled list.

Vasto, 26, has pitched the majority of this season with Colorado’s Triple-A affiliate, Albuquerque, going 2-1 with a 3.16 ERA (13 ER in 37.0 IP) in 37 relief appearances. He held the opposition to a .232 average (32-for-138), which included holding right-handed hitters to a .209 average (18-for-86). The lefty posted a 1.52 ERA (4 ER in 23.2 IP) through his first 23 appearances of the season. He made his big league debut on June 10, pitching 2/3 inning vs. Arizona. He has been named a minor league All-Star twice (2015, 2016) and was originally selected by the Rockies in the 24th round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft.

Butera, 35, was in his fourth season with the Royals, having been acquired from the Los Angeles Angels during the 2015 season. He was hitting .188 (28-for-149) this year with nine doubles, two homers and 18 RBI in 52 games. He has served as the club’s backup catcher to six-time All-Star Salvador Perez, catching the final out of the 2015 World Series in Kansas City’s clinching 7-2 win over the New York Mets in Game 5.

Following today’s transactions, the Royals remain with 39 players on their Major League Reserve List.