ROYALS TO PLAY TWO SPRING TRAINING GAMES IN LAS VEGAS FROM MARCH 18-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—In conjunction with the Las Vegas Aviators and the Colorado Rockies, the Kansas City Royals today announced two games for the 2023 Big League Weekend (Part 2) at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Royals will now have two additional split squad dates on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19.

On Saturday, March 18, the Royals will field two teams, one in Las Vegas vs. the Rockies and one in Surprise, Ariz. vs. the Rockies. On Sunday, March 19, the Royals will field a team in Las Vegas vs. the Rockies, and another in Scottsdale, Ariz. vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Games times and home and away teams for the games in Las Vegas will be announced at a later date. Big League Weekend (Part 2) individual game tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, Jan. 11 through www.aviatorslv.com at 2:00 p.m. CT.

“We are excited to announce a second Big League Weekend in 2023,” Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. “We welcome the Kansas City Royals for their first visit to Las Vegas for Big League Weekend. The Royals will face the Rockies who will be making their fourth all-time appearance to Las Vegas for a two-game series. Las Vegas Ballpark will once again provide an outstanding atmosphere and environment for Major League Baseball. Fans, both locals and tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time.”

With the addition of these two dates in Las Vegas, Kansas City will now play 34 exhibition games in 33 days from Feb. 24-March 28, including four split squad dates, on Saturday, March 4, Tuesday, March 14, Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19.