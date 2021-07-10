Royals take wrong turn after Keller’s fine start

It was the Royals’ second consecutive walk-off loss in the series and their 14th loss in their last 17 games. Kansas City is now 16 games under .500 and at the bottom of the American League Central with two games to go before the break. And the club’s last three losses have come at the hands of the relievers that have been so good — and used so often — so far this season: Scott Barlow and Greg Holland on both Wednesday and Thursday, and Brentz on Friday.