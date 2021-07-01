Salina, KS

Royals swept in Boston as skid reaches 9

Royals.comJuly 1, 2021

BOSTON — When it rains, it pours. Though the rain held off after two hours and 21 minutes of delays the previous night, the Royals’ recent struggles continued on Thursday afternoon vs. the Red Sox.

Kansas City capped its 10-game road trip with its ninth straight loss, falling to Boston, 15-1, at Fenway Park in the four-game series finale. The nine losses mark the Royals’ longest road skid since dropping eight in a row from April 9-26 in 2017. With the sweep came a season series loss, with Kansas City’s last season series win vs. Boston coming in 2017, when it went 4-2.

Though there were some sunny moments in this series vs. the Red Sox– including a 4-for-4 Wednesday night for All-Star hopeful Salvador Perez — the cloud of Kansas City’s streaky offense, starting pitching woes and overall low morale hovered over the majority of its time in Boston.

The Royals now depart Boston and head home for the first time since hosting the Red Sox on June 20. Despite a packed schedule with no off-days until the All-Star break, Friday’s opener vs. the Twins at Kauffman Stadium will be a welcome change for Kansas City as it looks for a momentum switch in its upcoming six-game homestand.

