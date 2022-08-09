Royals split double-header with White Sox

The Kansas City Royals won game one of the twin bill on Tuesday afternoon 4-2, before falling in the night cap 3-2.

Kansas City is now 15-12 in their last 27 games vs. the White Sox since last May 14, a stretch in which they’ve pitched to a 3.27 ERA (86 ER in 236.2 IP).

Vinnie Pasquantino hit a game-tying, 404-ft. solo HR in the 4th inning of game 2 and has homered in back-to-back games for the first time in his career…he’s the 13th Royal (17th instance) to homer in both games of a doubleheader, and he’s the first to turn the trick since Whit Merrifield on Aug. 6, 2017 vs. Seattle.

Jose Cuas became the second Royal to pitch in both games of a doubleheader this season, following Scott Barlow on July 11 vs. Detroit.

The Royals’ last 26 RBI have all come via rookies. The last non-rookie RBI was a 5th-inning home run by Salvador Perez last Friday vs. Boston.

The Royals and White Sox will be back at it Wednesday night at the K, with Kris Bubic tossing for KC and former Royal, and 2015 World Series Champion, Johnny Cueto on the hill for Chicago. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM with radio coverage beginning at 6:30 on 1150 KSAL.