Salina, KS

Now: 86 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 86 ° | Lo: 76 °

Royals snap no-hit through 5, stage comeback

Royals.comAugust 19, 2019

BALTIMORE — The Royals could not get a hit until the sixth inning on Monday night against the Orioles, but they did plenty of damage after that at Camden Yards.

Hunter Dozier’s two-run single sparked a three-run sixth, while Nicky Lopez and Nick Dini homered on the first two pitches of the seventh inning as the Royals won 5-4 in the opener of a three-game series.

Orioles starter John Means (8-9) did not allow a hit until Lopez singled to start the sixth inning. Two batters later, Whit Merrifield hit a game-tying single before Dozier gave the Royals a 3-1 lead.

Lopez and Dini then belted their back-to-back homers off Gabriel Ynoa to start the seventh, making it 5-2. For Dini, it was his first Major League homer.

Jorge Lopez (2-7) gave the Royals five strong innings at the start, allowing one run on two hits and two walks. Ian Kennedy closed it in the ninth, earning his 22nd save, despite giving up a two-out homer to Rio Ruiz. The Royals handed the Orioles their eighth straight loss.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

KC ‘pen loses lead after Sparkman’...

August 18, 2019 8:04 pm

Fateful seventh looms large for Royals

 10:05 am

Phillips delivers for Royals with DP on D, RB...

 10:03 am

Royals designate Billy Hamilton, recall Phill...

August 16, 2019 4:06 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Royals snap no-hit through 5, stage...

BALTIMORE -- The Royals could not get a hit until the sixth inning on Monday night against the Oriol...

August 19, 2019 Comments

Police Pursuit Ends With Drowning

Top News

August 19, 2019

Tiger Cubs Born at Rolling Hills Zo...

Top News

August 19, 2019

Online RV Scam

Kansas News

August 19, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Online RV Scam
August 19, 2019Comments
Winds Cause Train Derailm...
August 19, 2019Comments
Salina Police
Storefront Glass Broken
August 19, 2019Comments
Dangerous Heat Begins Wee...
August 19, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH