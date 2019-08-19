Royals snap no-hit through 5, stage comeback

BALTIMORE — The Royals could not get a hit until the sixth inning on Monday night against the Orioles, but they did plenty of damage after that at Camden Yards.

Hunter Dozier’s two-run single sparked a three-run sixth, while Nicky Lopez and Nick Dini homered on the first two pitches of the seventh inning as the Royals won 5-4 in the opener of a three-game series.

Orioles starter John Means (8-9) did not allow a hit until Lopez singled to start the sixth inning. Two batters later, Whit Merrifield hit a game-tying single before Dozier gave the Royals a 3-1 lead.

Lopez and Dini then belted their back-to-back homers off Gabriel Ynoa to start the seventh, making it 5-2. For Dini, it was his first Major League homer.

Jorge Lopez (2-7) gave the Royals five strong innings at the start, allowing one run on two hits and two walks. Ian Kennedy closed it in the ninth, earning his 22nd save, despite giving up a two-out homer to Rio Ruiz. The Royals handed the Orioles their eighth straight loss.