Royals Sign Outfielder Michael Taylor

KANSAS CITY, MO (November 30, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed outfielder Michael Taylor. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a corresponding move, the Royals designated left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin for assignment.

Taylor, 29, was granted free agency last month following seven Major League seasons, all with the Washington Nationals, including a World Series championship in 2019. This past season, he hit .196 in 38 games, but 11 of his 18 hits went for extra bases, resulting in a .424 slugging percentage. Taylor made starts at all three outfield positions, including eight in left field and center field and seven in right field.

He set career highs in 2017 with 23 doubles, 19 home runs, a .271 batting average and .806 OPS. Taylor also tied for second among National League center fielders with eight outfield assists, despite playing in just 113 games, and was named a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The following season, in 2018, he recorded a career-high 24 stolen bases while playing in a career-high 134 games.

Taylor was originally drafted as an infielder by Washington in the sixth round of the 2009 First-Year Player Draft, out of Westminster Academy in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

He’s been at his best in postseason play, batting .316 (12-for-38) with four home runs and 10 RBI in 16 career playoff games, including a home run in Game 2 of the 2019 World Series, his only plate appearance of the series.