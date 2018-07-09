Salina, KS

Now: 89 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 69 °

Royals Sign Japanese Pitcher Kaito Yuki

KC Royals ReleaseJuly 9, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 8, 2018) – The Kansas City Royals today announced the signing of Japanese 16-year old pitcher Kaito Yuki.  The Osaka, Japan native just completed his junior high season in May and chose to sign a professional contract with the Royals over attending high school.  Yuki, is a 6-2, 170 lb. right-handed pitcher who was born on May 12, 2002.

“We are excited to add Kaito Yuki to our Organization,” said Rene Francisco, Royals Vice President/Assistant General Manager of Major League and International Operations. “We are very much looking forward to seeing him get started in Professional Baseball next year. I’d like to thank and congratulate our Pacific Rim coordinator Phil Dale and our scout in Japan Hiro Oya for the tremendous work in identifying and signing this young man.”

The announcement of Yuki’s signing took place earlier today in his hometown of Osaka. In a quote provided by the Kyodo News, Yuki stated, “I wanted to play in the United States as soon as possible, rather than playing high school ball at Koshien Stadium (in Japan’s iconic national championship).”

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Merrifield’s 5 hits Not Enough in Final...

July 9, 2018 8:38 am

Keller Stumbles after Royals Provide Early Le...

July 8, 2018 9:43 am

Hammel Burned by Early HRs in Royals’ Loss

July 7, 2018 8:30 am

KC Bats Can’t Provide Fireworks vs. Bau...

July 5, 2018 11:30 am

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Woman Sought in Stolen Rental Car

Salina Police are looking for a woman who used a false name to sign a rental agreement and steal a c...

July 9, 2018 Comments

Kansas Congressional Candidate Faci...

Kansas News

July 9, 2018

Estranged Husband Arrested after Da...

Top News

July 9, 2018

Merrifield’s 5 hits Not Enoug...

Sports News

July 9, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Woman Sought in Stolen Re...
July 9, 2018Comments
Kansas Congressional Cand...
July 9, 2018Comments
New Leadership Salina Cla...
July 8, 2018Comments
Salina Recycling Center O...
July 8, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH