Royals Sign, Introduce First-round Pick Singer

KANSAS CITY — The fiery video is widespread now, and Royals first-round Draft pick right-hander Brady Singer seemingly knew a question about it was coming as he was introduced to the Kansas City media after being signed Tuesday afternoon.

So, Brady, where does that competitiveness come from?

“The woman in the front row,” Singer said, pointing to his mother, Jacquelyn, who was seated in the first row along with Singer’s father, Brett, at the press conference inside Kauffman Stadium. “She’s extremely competitive and it comes right to me.”

Jacquelyn immediately blushed, but later told MLB.com, “I guess I just don’t like to quit, so he gets that from me.”

The video shows Singer infuriated and beside himself as the tarp comes onto the field when he was pitching for the University of Florida. Singer was angered because the rain delay meant he would not pitch again that day.

But it was partly that competitive nature that lured scouts to grade him so highly out of Florida, which ultimately led to the Royals taking him with their first selection at No. 18 overall. Singer signed for $4.25 million, according to MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo, above the slotted amount of $3,349,300.

“That’s just something that — did I mean [for] it to happen? No,” Singer said. “Did it happen? Yeah, it did. That’s my emotion, that’s my competitiveness. I don’t think I’m ever going to go away from that.”

Royals area scout Jim Buckley, who began scouting Singer in high school, said Singer was “probably the most competitive I’ve seen on the mound.”

Of course, there was plenty of talent in Singer’s right arm that wowed scouts as well. He was named the 2018 Dick Howser Trophy winner as the top player in college baseball. This season, as a junior, he went 12-3 with a 2.55 ERA.