Royals Sign First-Round Pick Frank Mozzicato

Royals ReleaseJuly 18, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 17, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed left-handed pitcher Frank Mozzicato, their first-round pick (7th overall) in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft.

Mozzicato, 18, recorded 30.1 consecutive innings without allowing a hit during his senior season at East Catholic High School in Connecticut, including four straight no-hitters. He led his school to the 2021 Class M State Championship this season and recorded 17 strikeouts in the title game. Mozzicato is the fifth Connecticut high school player to be selected in the first round of the Draft, and he was the second-highest pick among that group, following Bobby Valentine, who went fifth overall to the Dodgers in 1968.

