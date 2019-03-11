Salina, KS

Now: 54 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 54 ° | Lo: 42 °

Royals Sign Catcher Martín Maldonado to One-year Deal

KC Royals ReleaseMarch 11, 2019

SURPRISE, Ariz. (March 11, 2019) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they’ve agreed to terms with catcher Martín Maldonado (pronounced: Mar-TEEN) on a one-year Major League contract for the 2019 season.  Per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.  In a corresponding roster move, catcher Salvador Perez has been placed on the 60-day Injured List (recovery from UCL reconstruction).

Maldonado, 32, split last season between the Los Angeles Angels and Houston, being acquired by the Astros on July 26.  His 111 starts behind the plate between his two stops ranked third in the AL, behind Jonathan Lucroy (119) and James McCann (112).  Overall, the right-handed hitter batted .225/.276/.351 (84-for-373) with 18 doubles, a triple, nine homers and 44 RBI.  Defensively, Maldonado ranked second among Major League catchers in caught stealing percentage (45.5%, 15-for-33), trailing only Perez (47.1%).  He started six of Houston’s eight postseason contests last season, which included hitting his first postseason home run in Game 1 of the American League Division Series – a solo shot off Cleveland’s Cody Allen.

Maldonado was the AL Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner at catcher in 2017. He’s the only AL backstop to win the award other than Perez since 2013.   He’s entering his ninth big league season, after making his debut in 2011 with Milwaukee.  Since the start of 2012, his 37.7 caught stealing percentage is tops among MLB catchers (min. 400 games).  He set career highs in 2017 with the Angels in games (138), hits (95), doubles (19) and homers (14).

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Salvy needs Tommy John surgery, out for 2019

March 5, 2019 10:03 pm

Royals Ink Pitcher Jake Diekman

February 14, 2019 12:51 am

Royals Sign Utility Man Chris Owings to a One...

December 5, 2018 4:23 pm

Royals Hire Matheny as Special Adviser/Player...

November 23, 2018 3:14 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

Royals Sign Catcher Martín Maldona...

SURPRISE, Ariz. (March 11, 2019) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they’ve agreed to...

March 11, 2019 Comments

Saline County Most Wanted Man Captu...

Kansas News

March 11, 2019

Two Trucks and a Trailer Were Stole...

Kansas News

March 11, 2019

Salina man uses a curtain rod to pr...

Kansas News

March 11, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Saline County Most Wanted...
March 11, 2019Comments
Two Trucks and a Trailer ...
March 11, 2019Comments
Salina man uses a curtain...
March 11, 2019Comments
Second Legislative Update...
March 11, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH