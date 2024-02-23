ROYALS SIGN CATCHER AUSTIN NOLA TO MAJOR LEAGUE CONTRACT

SURPRISE, Ariz.—The Kansas City Royals announced this morning that they have signed catcher Austin Nola to a Major League contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In a corresponding move, left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic was placed on the 60-day Injured List.

Nola, 34, is a five-year Major League veteran with Seattle (2019-20) and San Diego (2020-23). He played in 54 games last season with San Diego, one year after setting career highs in 2022 in games (110), runs (40), hits (87), doubles (15), RBI (40), walks (34) and total bases (114). Nola also caught a career-best 834.2 innings behind the plate in 2022, when he ranked 6th among National League catchers in innings, total chances (865), and putouts (833).

He made his Major League debut at the age of 29 in 2019, following parts of eight seasons in the minors. Nola has played in 18 postseason games, including 6 during the 2020 postseason with San Diego and 12 games in 2022.

The Royals will be his fourth organization after he was selected by Miami in the 5th round of the 2012 Draft out of Louisiana State University. In 2020, he was traded from Seattle to San Diego in a seven-player deal that included teammate Dan Altavilla, who is a non-roster invite with Kansas City this season.

Austin is the older brother of Phillies pitcher and nine-year Major League veteran Aaron Nola.