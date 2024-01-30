ROYALS SIGN ADAM FRAZIER TO ONE-YEAR DEAL WITH A MUTUAL OPTION FOR 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed Adam Frazier to a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2025. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A corresponding move will be announced later today.

Frazier, 32, is an eight-year Major League veteran with Pittsburgh (2016-21), San Diego (2021), Seattle (2022) and Baltimore (2023). He was a National League All-Star in 2021, when he set career highs with a .305 (176-for-577) batting average, 36 doubles and 83 runs. He has twice been named his team’s Heart and Hustle Award winner, in 2017 and 2021.

Frazier has twice been named a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award at second base, in 2019 and 2020 with Pittsburgh. He’s played six different defensive positions throughout his big league career, but he’s spent majority of his time at second base. In fact, he leads the Majors since 2019 with 577 games played at the position, ahead of Ozzie Albies (555) and Jose Altuve (535), and his .989 fielding percentage at second base during that span is tied for 1st in the Majors with Albies and Marcus Semien.

In 2023 with the American League East champion Baltimore Orioles, the left-handed hitting Frazier recorded a career-best 13 home runs and 60 RBI, and appeared in 2 of 3 games in the American League Division Series against the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers.

Over the last five seasons (since 2019), Frazier ranks 9th among all qualified hitters with a rate of 7.92 plate appearances per strikeout. In 10 career games at Kauffman Stadium, Frazier has hit .290 (9-for-31) with 5 extra-base hits and an .888 OPS.