BREAKING NEWS

Royals Sign 11 Draft Picks

Royals ReleaseJuly 18, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 18, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed 12 of their 21 selections in last week’s 2021 First-Year Player Draft. This includes first rounder Frank Mozzicato, who signed yesterday.

The other 11 signees include: left-handed pitcher Noah Cameron (7th round), outfielder Parker Bates (9th), left-handed pitcher Shane Connolly (10th), left-handed pitcher Tyson Guerrero (12th), right-handed pitcher Patrick Halligan (13th), left-handed pitcher Caden Monke (14th), outfielder River Town (15th), right-handed pitcher Anthony Simonelli (16th), right-handed pitcher Harrison Beethe (18th), shortstop Camryn Williams (19th) and left-handed pitcher Jack Aldrich (20th).

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

