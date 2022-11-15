Salina, KS

Royals, Sherman release open letter to Kansas City regarding future ballpark plans

Jackson SchneiderNovember 15, 2022

Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Royals and Chairman and CEO John Sherman released an open letter to Kansas City and Royals fans regarding the future of Kauffman Stadium, and the exploration into future homes of the franchise.

The letter highlights the Royals’ intent to explore several future locations for a new ballpark, as well as criteria for such locations. The letter also states the Royals’ intent to move on from Kauffman Stadium at the end of its current lease with Jackson County, Missouri.

