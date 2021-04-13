Royals Select Santana, Recall Zuber, Option McBroom, Place Staumont on IL

KANSAS CITY, MO (April 13, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced several roster moves ahead of tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. The club has selected right-handed pitcher Ervin Santana and recalled right-handed pitcher Tyler Zuber from the Alternate Training Site. In corresponding moves, the Royals have optioned infielder/outfielder Ryan McBroom to the Alternate Training Site and placed right-handed pitcher Josh Staumont on the Injured List.

Santana, 38, signed with the Royals as a minor league free agent on Dec. 29, 2020, after most recently pitching for Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter League this offseason, posting a 2.61 ERA (6 ER in 20.1 IP) and collecting 25 strikeouts (11.07 K/9). A member of the Royals in 2013, Santana last pitched in the Major Leagues with the Chicago White Sox, making three starts in 2019.

Zuber, 25, made 23 appearances with Kansas City a year ago, going 1-2 with a 4.09 ERA (10 ER in 22.0 IP), while recording 30 strikeouts (12.27 K/9). The right-hander pitched to a 0.96 ERA (1 ER in 9.1 IP) in his nine September outings, recording multiple strikeouts in seven of those appearances.