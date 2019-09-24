Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 72 ° | Lo: 64 °

Royals see bright future in victory over Braves

Royals.comSeptember 24, 2019

KANSAS CITY — It’s no secret that the Royals have these September games as an opportunity to see what pieces they’ll have going forward in this rebuild.

Three of those potential pieces — first baseman Ryan O’Hearn, center fielder Bubba Starling and middle infielder Nicky Lopez — were on display in a 9-6 victory over the Braves on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

O’Hearn, who had a double, a home run and four RBIs on the recent road trip, drove in two runs with a sacrifice fly and a scorching double to the right-center-field gap.

Starling had the most exciting moment in the series opener. He smashed a two-run double to the left-center-field gap, went to third on the throw home and then scored when the throw from catcher Brian McCann back to third sailed into left field. Starling also doubled and scored in the seventh.

Lopez continues to heat up. He was 5-for-10 on the recent trip. He doubled in the second inning, delivered a sharp, two-out RBI single in the fifth, and doubled in a run in the seventh.

Left-hander Danny Duffy started for the Royals and retired nine of the first 10 hitters he faced. He lost his command in the fifth and gave up a home run, a single, two walks and a hit batter.

Duffy left after five innings having given up five hits and three runs.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Ned Yost retires as Royals manager

September 23, 2019 11:00 am

Cruz joins 400-HR club on swat No. 40

September 22, 2019 6:07 pm

Twins continue AL Central title push with 4 H...

September 19, 2019 10:57 pm

Duffy dominates A’s, but KC bats kept at bay

September 18, 2019 8:05 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Royals see bright future in victory...

KANSAS CITY -- It’s no secret that the Royals have these September games as an opportunity to see ...

September 24, 2019 Comments

Sculpture Missing from Downtown

Top News

September 24, 2019

Sound Garden in Oakdale Park to Rec...

Top News

September 24, 2019

AUDIO: Chris Klieman Weekly Press C...

Sports News

September 24, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Arrest Made in Stolen Che...
September 24, 2019Comments
Salina Hosting National A...
September 24, 2019Comments
Second Kansas Vaping-Rela...
September 24, 2019Comments
KC and the Sunshine Band ...
September 24, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH