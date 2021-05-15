Royals rough up Rodón en route to victory

The third inning mirrored the first, with Merrifield doubling and Santana drawing a walk to start it off. But instead of striking out this time, Perez got ahold of a Rodón fastball and snuck it over the right field wall for a home run. The three-run blast — Perez’s second in as many days and the 161st of his career — came on a pitch so high and outside that all Rodón could do was throw his hands up in disbelief.