Royals Ride 10-run 1st to Blowout Win over O’s

BALTIMORE — It got awfully loud very quickly at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday, as the Royals bashed four home runs and scored 10 runs in the first inning on their way to a 15-7 blowout win over the Orioles.

Jorge Soler, Mike Moustakas and Salvador Perez went back-to-back-to-back in the inning, the first time the Royals have done that since July 23. Two batters later, Alex Gordon belted a three-run home run to make it 7-0, chasing Orioles starter Dylan Bundy before he recorded an out.

Moustakas had another hit in the inning, a two-run single, and in the fifth inning, he ripped his second home run of the game, a two-run shot to deep center field. That gave Moustakas five RBIs, the most he’s had in a game since he had nine against the Orioles here on Sept. 12, 2015.

The four first-inning home runs tied a Major League mark last reached by these same Orioles, on Aug. 19, 2016, against the Astros. In all, the Royals sent 15 hitters to the plate in the inning.

The last time the Royals scored 10 runs in the first inning was in 2006, against Cleveland. Amazingly, KC lost that game, 15-13, in 10 innings.

The Royals had no such concerns this time as they continued to pour it on, collecting season highs in hits (20) and runs.

Gordon had his first four-hit game since 2015 and raised his average to .321, its highest point since June 2, 2013. Gordon said that some subtle mechanical adjustments have helped him get back on track.