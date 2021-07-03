Royals reset, feast at home against Twins

The offense looked more like what the Royals showed early this season. Salvador Perez, who announced his participation in the Home Run Derby on Friday, launched his 20th home run of the season in the second inning. He singled in the third ahead of Hanser Alberto’s first homer of the year — and first in 172 at-bats — and Kansas City strung hits together in multiple innings.

As Moore went through his assessment of the club, he mentioned the offseason evaluation of the pitching, with an unproven yet promising bullpen. That ‘pen shone on Friday: Unproven yet promising pieces in Richard Lovelady, who earned his first Major League win, Jake Brentz and Kyle Zimmer kept the Twins at bay. Greg Holland and Scott Barlow shut them down in the final two innings.