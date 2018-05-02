Salina, KS

Royals Rely on Soler Power to Clip Sox in 13th

Royals.comMay 2, 2018

BOSTON — It sure seemed like old times for Royals manager Ned Yost.

Jorge Soler belted a three-run home run in the 13th inning, and the Royals hung on for a wild, back-and-forth 7-6 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Alex Gordon and Whit Merrifield delivered one-out singles, and Soler jumped on a 1-0 curveball from Brian Johnson and lifted it just over the Green Monster.

The excitement was far from over, though. Right-hander Burch Smith was one of two final relievers Yost had available in the bullpen for the 13th, and Smith immediately gave up a single and then hit a batter. After a fielder’s choice, Yost opted for left-hander Brian Flynn, who allowed the inherited runners to score before securing the final two outs for his first career save.

The final out came when Eduardo Nunez, who had homered off Royals closer Kelvin Herrera in the 12th to tie it after Jon Jay’s go-ahead sacrifice fly in the top of the frame, flied out to the center-field wall.

Royals reliever Kevin McCarthy pitched three scoreless innings to get the game to Herrera in the 12th. McCarthy didn’t allow a hit and struck out two.

Gordon picked an opportune time for his first home run of the season, sending a 2-1, 97-mph fastball over the bullpen in right field off Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning, tying the score at 3.

Earlier, right-hander Brad Keller showed exactly why the Royals kept the Rule 5 Draft acquisition and believe in his potential as he struck out Hanley Ramirez with a 99-mph heater with the go-ahead run on third base and one out in the seventh inning.

Moments later, Keller showed why they must continue to show patience with the rookie as he fired a wild pitch, allowing the lead run to score.

Royals starter Jakob Junis was solid for five innings. He carried a 2-0 lead into the sixth when his out pitch, his slider, suddenly betrayed him. Mitch Moreland jumped on the 2-1 pitch from Junis with one out and blasted it over the right-field wall.

With two out, Rafael Devers pounded on another slider and belted it off the right-field wall for a double. Jackie Bradley Jr. then fisted a 3-1 slider into an open spot on the left side of the shift for an RBI single.

Junis went six innings and gave up seven hits and two runs. He walked one and struck out five.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

