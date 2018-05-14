Salina, KS

Royals Recall Dozier, Place Duda on DL

Royals ReleaseMay 14, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (May 14, 2018) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier has been recalled from Omaha (AAA) and will be available for tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at 6:05 p.m.  He will wear uniform No. 17.  In a corresponding move, the club has placed first baseman Lucas Duda on the 10-day disabled list with Right foot plantar fasciitis.  Duda will be eligible for reinstatement on May 24.

The 26-year-old Dozier who hails from Wichita Falls, Texas, was the Royals’ first-round selection in the 2013 First-Year Player Draft (eighth overall).  In 35 games with the Storm Chasers this season, Dozier was batting .254 (30-for-118) with seven doubles, a homer, 11 RBI and 18 runs scored.  He batted .301/.420/.425 (22-for-73) for Omaha during the month of April.  He made his big league debut in 2016, going 4-for-19 (.211) with a double and four runs scored in eight games with Kansas City during the month of September.  He was limited to just 33 games last season due to injury, after being named the George Brett Hitter of the Year (top minor league hitter in the organization) and Omaha Player of the Year in 2016.

