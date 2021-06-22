Salina, KS

Now: 74 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 98 ° | Lo: 68 °

Royals rally in 4-run 8th, hold off Yankees

Royals.comJune 22, 2021

NEW YORK — The Royals didn’t bring a barrage of power to the Bronx in their series opener against the Yankees on Tuesday night. But fundamental baseball worked just as well.

The Royals’ four-run eighth inning pushed them to a 6-5 win at Yankee Stadium, giving them back-to-back wins for the first time since June 3-4 against Minnesota.

Kansas City managed just three hits and two runs off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in seven innings, but after the Yankees took the lead against reliever Jake Brentz in the seventh, the Royals capitalized on right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga, the Yankees’ defensive positioning and a Superman-like slide from Carlos Santana.

Whit Merrifield led off the eighth with a single, followed by Santana’s double. Then Merrifield scored the tying run on Ryan O’Hearn’s infield chopper — his second hit of the night, following a solo home run in the fourth — that second baseman Tyler Wade couldn’t field and throw cleanly in time for an out. On Jarrod Dyson’s short chopper to Wade, Santana made a near perfect slide at home to beat the tag and give the Royals the lead.

Hunter Dozier and Michael A. Taylor both knocked singles up the middle to score two more insurance runs — which the Royals would need every bit of when DJ LeMahieu launched a two-run homer off Kyle Zimmer to make it a one-run game in the eighth.

Greg Holland worked around a one-out bloop single by Gio Urshela and an intentional walk to Gary Sánchez in the ninth to pick up his fifth save of the year.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Mondesi to IL for 3rd time; O’Hearn called up

June 22, 2021 9:11 am

Marathon AB sparks KC’s series win vs. Sox

June 20, 2021 10:12 pm

Keller Struggles in Loss to Red Sox

 12:18 pm

Mondesi’s 3-run HR lifts KC in series opener

June 19, 2021 12:25 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Royals rally in 4-run 8th, hold off...

NEW YORK -- The Royals didn’t bring a barrage of power to the Bronx in their series opener a...

June 22, 2021 Comments

Former Coyote Drew Dallas leads Hut...

Sports News

June 22, 2021

Governor Appoints Salina Woman to S...

Kansas News

June 22, 2021

Driver Suffers Seizure, SUV Hits Ho...

Kansas News

June 22, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Governor Appoints Salina ...
June 22, 2021Comments
Driver Suffers Seizure, S...
June 22, 2021Comments
Woman Aims Truck at Fianc...
June 22, 2021Comments
Authorities Conduct Human...
June 22, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices