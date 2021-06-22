Royals rally in 4-run 8th, hold off Yankees

Whit Merrifield led off the eighth with a single, followed by Santana’s double. Then Merrifield scored the tying run on Ryan O’Hearn’s infield chopper — his second hit of the night, following a solo home run in the fourth — that second baseman Tyler Wade couldn’t field and throw cleanly in time for an out. On Jarrod Dyson’s short chopper to Wade, Santana made a near perfect slide at home to beat the tag and give the Royals the lead.

Hunter Dozier and Michael A. Taylor both knocked singles up the middle to score two more insurance runs — which the Royals would need every bit of when DJ LeMahieu launched a two-run homer off Kyle Zimmer to make it a one-run game in the eighth.