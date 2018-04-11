Salina, KS

Royals Place Gordon on DL, Recall Almonte

KC Royals ReleaseApril 11, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (April 10, 2018) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has placed outfielder Alex Gordon on the 10-day disabled list (left hip labral tear), retroactive to April 9.  To take Gordon’s place on the Major League roster, the Royals have recalled outfielder Abraham Almonte from Omaha (AAA).  Almonte, 28, was claimed off waivers from Cleveland on April 2.  He will wear uniform No. 45 with Kansas City.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

