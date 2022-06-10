Royals outlast Orioles, win second-straight

The Kansas City Royals took down the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night, 7-5. The win was the Royals’ second-consecutive, which is the first time KC has won in back-to-back nights since mid-May.

Baltimore struck first, but Kansas City scored 4 in the bottom of the 3rd to take the lead. then, The Orioles score three in the 5th to tie the game, but Kansas City answered quickly to regain the lead with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

From there, the Royal bullpen would do just enough to shut the door in the final innings.

MJ Melendez and Carlos Santana each homered for the Royals to spark the offense.

STATS