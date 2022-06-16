Royals outlast Giants 3-2, avoid sweep

TEAM 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E ROYALS 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 4 0 GIANTS 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 1

The Kansas City Royals capitalized off a rare Brandon Crawford error in the top of the first inning and an eighth inning Whit Merrifield SAC-fly and defeated the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Wednesday in the finale of their three-game set.

The Giants didn’t let the Royals go easily, tying the game at 2 in the fourth off a home run from Brandon Belt and a SAC-fly from Curt Casali.

Jose Cuas earned the win for Kansas City, the first of his Major League career, after a scoreless frame. He struck out one batter. San Francisco’s John Brebbia will go down as the Giants’ losing pitcher, allowing just one run in the eighth inning.

Kansas City avoided the three-game sweep with the victory and improved their record to 21-41. The Royals will be off Thursday, but stay in the City by the Bay, taking on the Oakland Athletics beginning on Friday night.