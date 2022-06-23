Royals out-slug Angels, secure winning road trip

|TEAM
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|FINAL
|HITS
|ERRORS
|ROYALS
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|12
|14
|0
|ANGELS
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|11
|10
|0
Despite losing the lead multiple times on Tuesday night, the Kansas City Royals persevered, defeating the Los Angeles Angels 12-11 in 11 innings.
Kansas City had to overcome a heroic night from Angels’ start Shohei Ohtani, who hit 3/4 on the night, collecting 8 RBI on two home runs. Ohtani is one of just six. MLB players ever to have recorded 8 RBI in a loss.
The Royals; however, had a player with a two home run night of their own. Rookie sensation Bobby witt Jr. collected 4 RBI on a 3/5 night. His first multi-home run game of his career. He has mashed nine long balls in his last 36 games.
The win secured a winning road trip for Kansas City, and their first back-to-back series wins of the 2022 season. Their record improved to 25-42, having won 5 of their last 6 games. They will look for a three-game sweep of the Angels Wednesday night with Daniel Lynch on the hill for KC, and the aforementioned Shohei Ohtani to pitch for the Angels.
