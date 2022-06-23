Salina, KS

Royals out-slug Angels, secure winning road trip

Jackson SchneiderJune 22, 2022
TEAM1234567891011FINALHITSERRORS
ROYALS1202011120212140
ANGELS0001042020111100

Despite losing the lead multiple times on Tuesday night, the Kansas City Royals persevered, defeating the Los Angeles Angels 12-11 in 11 innings.

Kansas City had to overcome a heroic night from Angels’ start Shohei Ohtani, who hit 3/4 on the night, collecting 8 RBI on two home runs. Ohtani is one of just six. MLB players ever to have recorded 8 RBI in a loss.

The Royals; however, had a player with a two home run night of their own. Rookie sensation Bobby witt Jr. collected 4 RBI on a 3/5 night. His first multi-home run game of his career. He has mashed nine long balls in his last 36 games.

The win secured a winning road trip for Kansas City, and their first back-to-back series wins of the 2022 season. Their record improved to 25-42, having won 5 of their last 6 games. They will look for a three-game sweep of the Angels Wednesday night with Daniel Lynch on the hill for KC, and the aforementioned Shohei Ohtani to pitch for the Angels.

