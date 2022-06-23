Royals out-slug Angels, secure winning road trip

TEAM 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 FINAL HITS ERRORS ROYALS 1 2 0 2 0 1 1 1 2 0 2 12 14 0 ANGELS 0 0 0 1 0 4 2 0 2 0 1 11 10 0

Despite losing the lead multiple times on Tuesday night, the Kansas City Royals persevered, defeating the Los Angeles Angels 12-11 in 11 innings.

Kansas City had to overcome a heroic night from Angels’ start Shohei Ohtani, who hit 3/4 on the night, collecting 8 RBI on two home runs. Ohtani is one of just six. MLB players ever to have recorded 8 RBI in a loss.

The Royals; however, had a player with a two home run night of their own. Rookie sensation Bobby witt Jr. collected 4 RBI on a 3/5 night. His first multi-home run game of his career. He has mashed nine long balls in his last 36 games.

The win secured a winning road trip for Kansas City, and their first back-to-back series wins of the 2022 season. Their record improved to 25-42, having won 5 of their last 6 games. They will look for a three-game sweep of the Angels Wednesday night with Daniel Lynch on the hill for KC, and the aforementioned Shohei Ohtani to pitch for the Angels.

STATS