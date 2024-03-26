Royals Opening Day Roster

By Jackson Schneider March 26, 2024

The Kansas City Royals are set to begin the 2024 season on Thursday afternoon. They will begin the season with a three-game series at home against division-rival Minnesota, but ahead of the start to the season, Manager Matt Quatraro and the Royals front office finalized their Opening Day Roster.

ROYALS OPENING DAY ROSTER

CATCHERS

  • Salvador Perez
  • Freddy Fermin

INFIELDERS

  • Bobby Witt Jr.
  • Vinnie Pasquantino
  • Maikel Garcia
  • Adam Frazier
  • Nick Loftin
  • Garrett Hampson

OUTFIELDERS

  • Hunter Renfroe
  • Kyle Isbel
  • MJ Melendez
  • Dairon Blanco
  • Nelson Velasquez

STARTING PITCHERS

  • Cole Ragans
  • Alec Marsh
  • Seth Lugo
  • Brady Singer
  • Michael Wacha

RELIEF PITCHERS

  • Nick Anderson
  • James McArthur
  • Matt Sauer
  • John Schreiber
  • Will Smith
  • Jordan Lyles
  • Chris Stratton
  • Angel Zerpa

INJURED LIST

  • Jake Brentz
  • Kris Bubic
  • Carlos Hernandez
  • Michael Massey
  • Kyle Wright
  • Josh Taylor