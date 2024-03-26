The Kansas City Royals are set to begin the 2024 season on Thursday afternoon. They will begin the season with a three-game series at home against division-rival Minnesota, but ahead of the start to the season, Manager Matt Quatraro and the Royals front office finalized their Opening Day Roster.
ROYALS OPENING DAY ROSTER
CATCHERS
- Salvador Perez
- Freddy Fermin
INFIELDERS
- Bobby Witt Jr.
- Vinnie Pasquantino
- Maikel Garcia
- Adam Frazier
- Nick Loftin
- Garrett Hampson
OUTFIELDERS
- Hunter Renfroe
- Kyle Isbel
- MJ Melendez
- Dairon Blanco
- Nelson Velasquez
STARTING PITCHERS
- Cole Ragans
- Alec Marsh
- Seth Lugo
- Brady Singer
- Michael Wacha
RELIEF PITCHERS
- Nick Anderson
- James McArthur
- Matt Sauer
- John Schreiber
- Will Smith
- Jordan Lyles
- Chris Stratton
- Angel Zerpa
INJURED LIST
- Jake Brentz
- Kris Bubic
- Carlos Hernandez
- Michael Massey
- Kyle Wright
- Josh Taylor