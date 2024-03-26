The Kansas City Royals are set to begin the 2024 season on Thursday afternoon. They will begin the season with a three-game series at home against division-rival Minnesota, but ahead of the start to the season, Manager Matt Quatraro and the Royals front office finalized their Opening Day Roster.

ROYALS OPENING DAY ROSTER

CATCHERS

Salvador Perez

Freddy Fermin

INFIELDERS

Bobby Witt Jr.

Vinnie Pasquantino

Maikel Garcia

Adam Frazier

Nick Loftin

Garrett Hampson

OUTFIELDERS

Hunter Renfroe

Kyle Isbel

MJ Melendez

Dairon Blanco

Nelson Velasquez

STARTING PITCHERS

Cole Ragans

Alec Marsh

Seth Lugo

Brady Singer

Michael Wacha

RELIEF PITCHERS

Nick Anderson

James McArthur

Matt Sauer

John Schreiber

Will Smith

Jordan Lyles

Chris Stratton

Angel Zerpa

INJURED LIST