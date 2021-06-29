Royals on wrong side of back-and-forth battle

Not to be outdone, the Royals tied the game in the top of the second when Hunter Dozier doubled and Michael A. Taylor brought him home on a single. From there, the Royals and Red Sox traded leads in every inning until the seventh. Down 3-2 in the fourth, Dozier doubled and Taylor hit an opposite-field home run to retake the lead. Down 5-4 in the fifth, Ryan O’Hearn crushed a ball to straightaway center for a two-run home run and the lead.