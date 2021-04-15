Royals’ offense comes alive in third straight win

Royals.comApril 15, 2021

A few hours before the Royals took on the Blue Jays in the opening game of a four-game series, manager Mike Matheny said that the club had been playing pretty well and was showing glimpses of how it can truly play.

Eyes were on Jakob Junis, who was starting against a Toronto lineup that can do damage. But it was the Kansas City lineup that decided it was time to share a glimpse of its run-scoring power in the Royals’ 7-5 win at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals hit three doubles in a four-run fourth inning that proved to be the difference after Toronto tacked on runs late in the game. Hanser Alberto led the Royals with two hits after being a late addition to the lineup, replacing Kyle Isbel in eighth spot less than two hours before the game started.

Kansas City was eager to get runs on the board and was specific where the ball went. Six of the nine Royals hits went to left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., three of which were doubles.

