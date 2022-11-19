Salina, KS

ROYALS NON-TENDER TWO PLAYERS

KSAL StaffNovember 19, 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they will not tender a Major League contract to left-handed pitcher Jake Brentz and right-handed pitcher Nate Webb, both of whom were designated for assignment on Tuesday.

Brentz, 28, made 8 appearances in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury in April.

Webb, 25, made 27 appearances (1 start) between Triple-A Omaha, Double-A Northwest Arkansas and the ACL Royals in 2022, but missed more than 11 weeks due to injury. He also recorded 5.2 innings across 6 appearances and allowed just one unearned run in the Arizona Fall League.

