Royals mourn passing of scout Art Stewart

In 2008, Stewart received the Midwest Scout of the Year Award from the Scout of the Year Foundation. Also in 2008, the Royals honored him by renaming the observation tower overlooking four fields in Surprise, Ariz., as The Art Stewart Tower. He was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Springfield, Mo., and also received the Legends in Scouting Award in Los Angeles at the Professional Baseball Scouts Foundation’s annual dinner.