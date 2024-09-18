ROYALS MINOR LEAGUE CATCHER BLAKE MITCHELL NAMED SINGLE-A CAROLINA LEAGUE ALL-STAR

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Kansas City Royals minor league catcher Blake Mitchell was named a Single-A Carolina League All-Star today in an announcement made by Minor League Baseball. Votes were cast by Carolina League Managers.

Mitchell, who turned 20 on Aug. 3, played in 106 games for Single-A Columbia this season, slashing .238/.376/.439 (90-for-378, .815 OPS) with 64 runs scored, 16 doubles, 3 triples, 18 home runs, 50 RBI, 79 walks and 25 stolen bases. He started 62 games for the Fireflies at catcher, logging a .973 fielding percentage across 530.0 innings behind home plate, while also serving as the designated hitter 44 times. He was the only minor leaguer this season to play in his age-19 season and connect for 18-or-more home runs while also stealing at least 25 bases.

Mitchell was crowned Kansas City’s George Brett Hitter of the Year on Monday, given to the organization’s top offensive player.

Mitchell was selected by Kansas City in the 1st round (8th overall) of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft out of Sinton High School (Texas), and was signed by Royals scout Josh Hallgren.