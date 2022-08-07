Salina, KS

Now: 88 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 106 ° | Lo: 83 °

Royals, Melendez hammer Red Sox

Jackson SchneiderAugust 7, 2022

The Kansas City Royals earned a weekend series win over the Boston Red Sox thanks to a 13-5 Sunday afternoon win.

Rookie MJ Melendez lead the Royals’ effort with a stellar six RBI performance on two hits, including a three-run homer.

Brad Keller tallied his 11th quality start of the season, tossing six innings and allowing just one earned run, while striking out four.

The only damage Keller surrendered was a solo shot off the bat of Rafael Devers in the seventh inning.

Kansas City’s win was their third in four games over Boston, and now the Royals will continue at the K for a series beginning Tuesday against the White Sox.

GAME STATS

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Royals, Melendez hammer Red Sox

The Kansas City Royals earned a weekend series win over the Boston Red Sox thanks to a 13-5 Sunday a...

August 7, 2022 Comments

Salina Summer Winding Down

Top News

August 7, 2022

School Speed Zones Begin Again

Kansas News

August 7, 2022

More Than You Think Scholarship Rec...

Top News

August 7, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

School Speed Zones Begin ...
August 7, 2022Comments
Abilene Top Rodeo Cowboys
August 7, 2022Comments
August Most Wanted Online
August 6, 2022Comments
VIDEO: Auction Proceeds D...
August 5, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra