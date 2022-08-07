Royals, Melendez hammer Red Sox

The Kansas City Royals earned a weekend series win over the Boston Red Sox thanks to a 13-5 Sunday afternoon win.

Rookie MJ Melendez lead the Royals’ effort with a stellar six RBI performance on two hits, including a three-run homer.

Brad Keller tallied his 11th quality start of the season, tossing six innings and allowing just one earned run, while striking out four.

The only damage Keller surrendered was a solo shot off the bat of Rafael Devers in the seventh inning.

Kansas City’s win was their third in four games over Boston, and now the Royals will continue at the K for a series beginning Tuesday against the White Sox.

GAME STATS