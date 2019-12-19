Royals, Maikel Franco agree to deal (source)

The Royals have reportedly agreed to a deal with free-agent third baseman Maikel Franco, a source told MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez on Thursday. The deal is expected to be for $2.95 million, with an additional $1.05 million in incentives, according to a source. The club has not confirmed the deal.

Franco didn’t have his best season in 2019, hitting .234/.297/.409 with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs in 123 games for the Phillies. He was briefly optioned to the Minor Leagues in August, and Philadelphia non-tendered him in December.

But the 27-year-old had a solid 2018 season before his struggles last year, hitting .270/.314/.467 with 22 homers and 68 RBIs in 131 games. He had three straight 20-homer seasons from 2016-18.

Franco hit .249 with 102 home runs and a .733 OPS in parts of six seasons for the Phillies.