Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 50 ° | Lo: 29 °

Royals, Maikel Franco agree to deal (source)

Royals.comDecember 19, 2019

The Royals have reportedly agreed to a deal with free-agent third baseman Maikel Franco, a source told MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez on Thursday. The deal is expected to be for $2.95 million, with an additional $1.05 million in incentives, according to a source. The club has not confirmed the deal.

Franco didn’t have his best season in 2019, hitting .234/.297/.409 with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs in 123 games for the Phillies. He was briefly optioned to the Minor Leagues in August, and Philadelphia non-tendered him in December.

But the 27-year-old had a solid 2018 season before his struggles last year, hitting .270/.314/.467 with 22 homers and 68 RBIs in 131 games. He had three straight 20-homer seasons from 2016-18.

Franco hit .249 with 102 home runs and a .733 OPS in parts of six seasons for the Phillies.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Royals promote coach Maier to front office

December 4, 2019 1:16 pm

Sherman lays out goals as Royals’ new owner

November 26, 2019 1:59 pm

Royals Name Mike Matheny 17th Manager in Fran...

October 31, 2019 10:13 am

Royals walk off in Yost’s final game at helm

September 29, 2019 8:05 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Royals, Maikel Franco agree to deal...

The Royals have reportedly agreed to a deal with free-agent third baseman Maikel Franco, a source to...

December 19, 2019 Comments

Woman’s Car Stolen during Kwik Trip

Kansas News

December 19, 2019

2 Arrests in Stolen Guns Case

Kansas News

December 19, 2019

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

December 19, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Woman’s Car Stolen ...
December 19, 2019Comments
2 Arrests in Stolen Guns ...
December 19, 2019Comments
9 Arrests in Salina Drug ...
December 18, 2019Comments
Aerospace Company Help
December 18, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH