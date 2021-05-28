Royals line up big hits for Bubic’s 1st win

Sparked by Dozier’s two-out walk and aggressive baserunning to score on Michael A. Taylor’s double, the Royals scored three in the fifth inning to take the lead against Twins starter Randy Dobnak. They tacked on five runs in the seventh — the total amount of runs Kansas City scored in the three-game set against the Rays earlier this week — by sending 10 batters to the plate as Whit Merrifield added a two-run double to his go-ahead RBI single in the fifth.

It was the most the Royals have scored since May 1 at Target Field, which was right before they lost 11 straight games.