Royals’ hot start, early lead stifled in 4th

Whit Merrifield led off the game with a single in the top of the first, and Jorge Soler — in his first game in the No. 2 spot of the order — followed with an opposite-field single. Then Carlos Santana crushed a pitch to right-center field to give the Royals a three-run lead before Richards recorded an out. It was the Royals’ first home run in four games and gave them their first lead since the third inning on Friday against the Rangers.