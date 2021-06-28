Salina, KS

Now: 78 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 67 °

Royals’ hot start, early lead stifled in 4th

Royals.comJune 28, 2021

By the time the Royals finished the second inning Monday night, they had scored as many runs as they had all weekend. They just didn’t have one final answer for a powerful Red Sox lineup that pounced on Kansas City pitching.

On a night the ball was carrying at Fenway Park, the Royals hit three homers, but lost, 6-5, in the first of a four-game set against the Red Sox. Boston mounted a six-run comeback on starter Danny Duffy and the Royals bullpen for their sixth straight loss on this current 10-game road trip.

The Royals did to Garrett Richards what a lot of teams had done to the right-hander — who entered Monday with a 9.82 ERA in his last three starts — recently, which is a good sign for any offense, but especially one that’s trying to find its footing.

Whit Merrifield led off the game with a single in the top of the first, and Jorge Soler — in his first game in the No. 2 spot of the order — followed with an opposite-field single. Then Carlos Santana crushed a pitch to right-center field to give the Royals a three-run lead before Richards recorded an out. It was the Royals’ first home run in four games and gave them their first lead since the third inning on Friday against the Rangers.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Royals Get Swept by Rangers

June 27, 2021 9:59 pm

Tough go in Texas learning lesson for ‘pen

June 26, 2021 11:57 pm

Tough return start ‘happened fast’ for Minor

 2:48 pm

Keller grinds in series-ending loss to Yankee...

June 24, 2021 10:56 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Royals’ hot start, early lead...

By the time the Royals finished the second inning Monday night, they had scored as many runs a...

June 28, 2021 Comments

Local Football Talent Participates ...

Sports News

June 28, 2021

Miguel to Play for Angola at Olympi...

Sports News

June 28, 2021

Woman Facing Charges after Chase

Kansas News

June 28, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Woman Facing Charges afte...
June 28, 2021Comments
A UTV is stolen from a Salina car lot.
Stolen Car Found Wrecked
June 28, 2021Comments
Hit and Run Driver Sought
June 28, 2021Comments
Officer Involved Shooting...
June 27, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices