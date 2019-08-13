Royals host Dodgers, Padres, D-backs in 2020

KANSAS CITY — The Royals’ tentative 2020 schedule is out, and for the first time since 2017, Kansas City will open on the road, on March 26 at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox. It will be the earliest Opening Day in team history.

Times of the 2020 games will be released at a later date.

Kansas City’s home opener at Kauffman Stadium will be on April 2 vs. Seattle.

The Royals will continue their I-70 series vs. St. Louis — the Cardinals come to Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday — with two games at Kauffman Stadium on Aug. 4-5 and two games at Busch Stadium on Sept. 15-16.

The Royals will host Interleague matchups vs. the Dodgers (May 15-17), the D-backs (June 30-July 1) and the Padres (July 24-26). The series vs. San Diego could represent the homecoming of former Kansas City first baseman Eric Hosmer and left-hander Matt Strahm, as well as former Royals farmhand Wil Myers.

The road Interleague schedule will take Kansas City to Colorado (June 22-24), Arizona (Aug. 17-18) and San Francisco (Aug. 28-30). It will be the Royals’ first trip to Coors Field since 2014.

The Royals’ holiday schedule will have them traveling to Toronto on Easter Sunday (April 12), to Minnesota on Mother’s Day (May 10), to Boston on Memorial Day (May 25), to Seattle on Father’s Day (June 21) and to Detroit on July 4. Kansas City will host Oakland on Labor Day (Sept. 7).

The All-Star break will run from July 13-16, with the 91st Major League Baseball All-Star Game to be played on July 14 at Dodger Stadium.